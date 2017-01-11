Police arrest suspects involved in Southern Kaduna killings

Some of the masterminds of the attacks and killings in southern Kaduna have been arrested, Governor Nasir el-Rufai, said on Tuesday. El-Rufai unveiled the names of the suspects when he visited the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Agyle Abeh. He vowed that government would ensure that all those involved in the attacks in Southern Kaduna […]

