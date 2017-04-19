Police arrest three over mob attack on FRSC personnel

Three persons have been arrested in connection with a recent mob attack on a patrol team of the Federal Road Safety Corps at Igbo-Ukwu, Anambra.

The spokesman’s of the FRSC, Mr Bisi Kazeem, in a statement on Wednesday said the suspects were arrested by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Anambra State Police Command.

According to him, the three are suspected to be part of the mob that attacked the FRSC personnel after an offending commercial motorcyclist fell while trying to evade arrest by the team.

Earlier, there was speculation on the Internet that the FRSC patrol team was mobbed for allegedly demanding bribe at Ichida also in Anambra.

But Kazeem issued a statement, dismissing the rumour as incorrect.

“The true position is that an offending Okada man who sighted our personnel on normal patrol suddenly turned to escape arrest and fell in the process.

“His fall attracted sympathy from miscreants and other Okada men who then seized the opportunity to mob the personnel,” he said.

Kazeem said efforts were being made to apprehend “the other miscreants and ‘Okada’ riders for prosecution”.

Reacting to the arrests, Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, commended the Inspector-General of Police and the Police Command in Anambra for their prompt action.

Oyeyemi enjoined them to fish out others at large for prosecution so as to serve as a deterrent to potential offenders.

“The Corps Marshal said the FRSC would continue to cooperate with other sister agencies in the discharge of its statutory
duties.

“He added that the Corps would no longer tolerate the harassment, assault and victimisation of its personnel on flimsy excuses and trivial issues,” Kazeem said.

