Police arrest ‘uncle’ for alleged rape of 16-year-old housemaid

Kunle Falayi Ten days after Saturday PUNCH’s report about the alleged rape of a 16-year-old orphan housemaid by her ‘uncle’ and torture by his wife, the police from the Iyana-Iba division, Lagos have apprehended the suspect. The suspect, Afrobest Chinedu Eze, a trader at the Alaba International Market, Ojo, Lagos, was arrested on Wednesday after […]

