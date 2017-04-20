Police beat up, handcuff travellers over failure to produce laptops’ receipts

I got angry and told him I will provide the receipt on the spot if he can provide that of his phone and he said I was very stupid to question an officer. My friends mom cried and begged but fell on deaf ears. I had sneaked the number my mom sent on a piece of paper and passed it to my friends outside. The “SARS” officials eventually drove off with the other cuffed boys still with our laptops and phones. I called the commissioner and he spoke to an officer of that police station (OKUOVO station) and the officer said he doesn’t know the officers that arrested us before he too ran away from the station on his okada, so it was just us left in an empty police station. We waited till about 6pm and eventually had to leave cos it was getting dark in the middle of nowhere. We went back to warri. On 19/04/2017, at about 6:05am we were back at the Greener Line park to get the bus to take us back to the OKUOVO police station, on getting there it was empty. We decided to head to the same spot we were stopped and eventually got to find them there looking for more preys. I got out of the bus, called the Assistant Commissioner of Police and approached BISHOP (that’s the only info I could get of him), the leader of the “SARS gang”. He said he didn’t want to talk to anybody and I delivered the message to the Commissioner. He heard me say that, grabbed the phone from me and cut the call. He slammed the phone on my chest and started pushing and kicking me, that I should leave. While walking away he came towards my back and hit me at the back of my head, as I turned to face him he began slapping me for no reason. At that point I had enough of it, I got angry and raised my hands in self defense to block the hits then I remembered he had a gun and just walked away. They eventually got some more innocent people to prey on and drove them to another police station (MOSOGAR) in Delta state. We drove behind them, on getting there I didn’t come down from the bus, my friends and the manager of Greener Line went in with them. They were asked to pay N80,000 before our phones and laptops were returned to us. THIS HAS TO STOP!!! Imagine how many innocent people have lost their lives

A post shared by BAGGY BAGGZ (@baggybaggz) on Apr 20, 2017 at 9:08am PDT