Chidiebube Okeoma, Owerri The police authority in Imo State has announced the commencement of investigation into the escape of a notorious kidnap suspect, Henry Chibueze, popularly known as Vampire last week Friday. Gunmen believed to be gang members of Chibueze, armed with dangerous weapons, had stormed the premises of Owerri High court and in a […]

The post Police begin investigation of escape of kidnap kingpin appeared first on Punch Newspapers.