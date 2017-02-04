Police begin investigation of escape of kidnap kingpin

Posted February 4, 2017 4:26 am by Comments

Chidiebube Okeoma, Owerri The police authority in Imo State has  announced the commencement of investigation into the escape of a notorious kidnap suspect, Henry Chibueze, popularly known as Vampire last week Friday. Gunmen believed to be gang members of Chibueze, armed with dangerous weapons, had stormed the premises of Owerri High court and in a […]

