Police nab Kogi scholarship board member for torturing housemaid
Afeez Hanafi and Gbenga Odogu The police have arrested the executive Secretary, Kogi State Scholarship Board, Mrs. Rebecca omacho, for allegedly torturing her nine-year-old housemaid, Favour Omakolo. The woman allegedly pressed the soles of Omakolo’s feet against a stone she had heated on fire, which caused her serious injuries.
