Police nab suspected rapists in Abia

Ogbonnaya Ikokwu OPERATIVES of the Anti-kidnapping section of the Abia State Intelligence Department in Umuahia have arrested four notorious gangsters for allegedly raping and terrorising market women at Elughu Nkporo in Ohafia Local Government Area and its environs. The suspects are Ifeagwu Kalu, also known as Eskimo, 34; Nkeiru John Iwuoha, also known as Damage, […]

