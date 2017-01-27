Police nab suspected rapists in Abia

Posted January 27, 2017 11:26 pm by Comments

Ogbonnaya Ikokwu OPERATIVES of the Anti-kidnapping section of the Abia State Intelligence Department in Umuahia have arrested four notorious gangsters for allegedly raping and terrorising market women at Elughu Nkporo in Ohafia Local Government Area and its environs. The suspects are Ifeagwu Kalu, also known as Eskimo, 34; Nkeiru John Iwuoha, also known as Damage, […]

The post Police nab suspected rapists in Abia appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Police arrest 2 suspected rapists in Ebonyi Ebonyi state Police command, on Sunday, arrested two suspected rapists, Abia Monday (13) and Nweke Christian (19) for allegedly drugging...
  2. Police parade six suspected rapists in Lagos Six suspected rapists were on Wednesday paraded at the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja. While five of the suspects –...
  3. Police Nab Suspected Vandals Of Electricity Transformer In Abia Police have arrested some persons suspected to have vandalised transformers of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Sub-Station in Abia State....
  4. Police arrest 16 suspected kidnappers in Abia The Abia State police command said it had arrested 16 suspected kidnappers and some armed robbery suspects terrorising residents of...
  5. NDLEA parades seven suspected drug peddlers in Abia The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Abia State Command has paraded seven male suspects, allegedly arrested for being in...
  6. Murder of hunchback: Police nab suspected ritualist in Abia UMUAHIA—Abia State police command has arrested a suspected ritualist, Marshal Nwankwo, of Dikeukwu autonomous community in Umuahia North Local Government...
  7. Police, NDLEA Nab Suspected Criminals In Abia Security operatives in Abia State have intensified efforts to curb crime in the state by ensuring that all hoodlums and...
  8. 10 suspected robbers, rapists nabbed in Ogun Abiodun Onafuye/Abeokuta Ten suspected armed robbers and rapists who have allegedly been terrorising Ijebu Ode in Ijebu Local Government Area...
  9. Police Parade Crime Suspects In Abia The Police have paraded some suspected armed robbers and car snatching syndicate in Abia State, southeast Nigeria. Items recovered from...
  10. NSCDC Impounds Suspected Adulterated Crude Oil Tanker In Abia The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have impounded a tanker truck carrying alleged adulterated Crude Oil. Men of...

< YOHAIG home