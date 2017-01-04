Police rescue 12 children from suspected trafficker

Umar Muhammed, Lafia The police in Nasarawa State have rescued 12 children from a suspected child trafficker, Nuhu Adams, who claimed to be an evangelist. Parading the suspect, the state Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Bello, said his men received intelligence report on December 16, 2016 that the suspect had in his custody eight children between […]

