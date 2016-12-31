Police shootings: Man escapes death after grabbing power-drunk cop’s gun

Posted December 31, 2016 5:26 am by Comments

Kunle Falayi In the wake of recent police killings across the country, a photographer, Praise-Legend Onwuachu, said he had to resort to grabbing and holding on to the gun of a policeman, who was about to shoot him while conducting a search on him and his friends on Monday, December 26. Onwuachu, who explained that […]

The post Police shootings: Man escapes death after grabbing power-drunk cop’s gun appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Death toll rises to 18 in Rivers shootings Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt Death toll in the gunfight between soldiers and militants in Gokana and Khana Local Government Area...
  2. Driver escapes death as fire guts petrol tanker Alexander Okere, Benin Tragedy was on Saturday averted when a tanker carrying about 22,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, also...
  3. Police nab 3 over land-grabbing The police in Lagos say they have charged three persons to court for forcefully taken over other people’s land, one...
  4. Gov escapes death as 200 die in A’Ibom church collapse Etim Ekpimah The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, narrowly escaped death on Saturday as the building of...
  5. P-Square escapes death in auto crash Peter and Paul Okoye of the popular pop duo, Psquare, on Sunday, escaped death by whiskers in a ghastly auto-crash...
  6. Protests Spread Over US Police Shootings Protests against the killing of black men by Police have continued to spread across cities of the United States, following...
  7. Police, thugs clash over death of resident Thugs and policemen clashed over the death of a 25-year-old man, Monsuru Alapini, on Monday in the Oworonshoki area of...
  8. Family escapes death as truck crushes car in Benin A family of three Wednesday morning escaped death by the whiskers when a truck carrying wood crushed their Toyota Land...
  9. Gunmen attack, kill security man, as Unijos VC escapes death NEWLY appointed Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Prof Sebastian Maimako has escaped death as some unknown gunmen invaded...
  10. Mascherano escapes prison Barcelona and Argentina’s Javier Mascherano accepted a one-year suspended prison sentence and a fine of 816,000 euros before a judge...

< YOHAIG home