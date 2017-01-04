Afeez Hanafi Two casual workers with Chi Limited have lost their lives after a team of policemen opened fire on them during a protest at the company’s headquarters on Ajao Estate, Lagos State. The deceased, 19-year-old Daniel Osikoya, and the other, whose name had yet to be ascertained, died from the gun injuries they sustained […]

The post Policemen shoot protesting Chi Limited workers, kill two appeared first on Punch Newspapers.