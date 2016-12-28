Policewoman joins kidnap gang to apprehend kingpin

Samson Folarin Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a suspected kidnapper, Suleiman Seidu. Seidu, 33, who had allegedly kidnapped two residents of Kogi State for ransom, was said to be plotting the kidnap of a two-year-old when he was apprehended. PUNCH Metro learnt that the suspect had […]

