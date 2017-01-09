Portugal says goodbye to its ‘father of democracy’

Thousands paid their last respects Monday to Mario Soares, widely seen as the father of Portugal’s modern-day democracy, as his funeral cortege wound its way across Lisbon to applause from mourners. The founder of Portugal’s Socialist Party, who served as president from 1986-96, died in hospital on Saturday and Monday saw the start of three […]

The post Portugal says goodbye to its ‘father of democracy’ appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

