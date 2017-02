Ifeanyi Onuba, Abuja The National Bureau of Statistics on Sunday said that out of the N331.02bn worth of invoices issued by the power generation companies to the electricity distribution firms last year, only N88.03bn was settled. The NBS, in a report on the power sector, which was made available to our correspondent in Abuja, put […]

The post Power distribution firms owe Gencos N243bn –NBS appeared first on Punch Newspapers.