Friday Olokor and Olaleye Aluko The two soldiers who allegedly tortured a cripple on Tuesday along the New Market Road, Osha in Onitsha, Anambra State, were court-martialled on Thursday. Our correspondent learnt that the soldiers, whose names had yet to be disclosed by the army, had also been discharged from their unit and summoned to […]

The post Power-drunk soldiers face court martial, cripple meets army appeared first on Punch Newspapers.