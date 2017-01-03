Power ministry budgets N324.1m for generators this year

Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja The Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing will spend a total of N324.1m on the purchase, maintenance and fuelling of plants and generators at its headquarters and agencies in the 2017 fiscal year. According to the 2017 Appropriation Bill, which is currently before the National Assembly, the headquarters and agencies of […]

