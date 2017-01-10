Power sector privatisation faulty, says Saraki

John Ameh and Leke Baiyewu President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has described the privatisation process in the power sector as faulty and hindering the achievement of positive results. Saraki, in his message at the opening session of the Senate on Tuesday following its resumption from the Christmas and New Year recess, said, “Before we […]

