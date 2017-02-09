Practice and procedure of plea bargain under ACJ Act

Posted February 9, 2017 2:26 am by Comments

Samuel Idhiarhi The Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 (hereinafter simply ‘the ACJA’) was signed into law on May 14, 2015. Some of the innovative provisions in the ACJA include the provisions on plea bargaining in section 270 of the Act. The history of the application of plea bargaining in Nigeria started with the trials […]

The post Practice and procedure of plea bargain under ACJ Act appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. I’m ready for trial, not plea bargain – Fani-Kayode Ade Adesomoju, Abuja A former Minister of Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode, on Tuesday, denied any intention to enter into plea...
  2. Corruption: NGO urges FG to discourage plea bargain (NAN Global Action Against Corruption and Bad Leadership Initiative, (GAACBLI), an NGO, on Thursday urged the Federal Government to discourage...
  3. Plea bargain encourages looting – Kolade A former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr. Christopher Kolade, has urged anti-corruption agencies to de-emphasise plea bargaining...
  4. Buhari should consider plea bargain for looters – Akinlaja A legal practitioner, Mr. Dayo Akinlaja SAN at the weekend advised President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to consider plea-bargain being contemplated...
  5. Ebonyi adopts plea bargain for funds recovery EBONYI State’s new government will not probe the past administration(s) but will adopt plea bargain in recovering stolen funds from...
  6. Anti-graft war: Plea bargain inevitable for EFCC – Sagay The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), said plea bargain is inevitable for the...
  7. Lagos CJ calls on EFCC to embrace plea bargain The Lagos State Chief Judge, Justice Olufunmilayo Atilade has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to embrace plea...
  8. N8bn CBN scam: Fresh application for plea bargain stalls trial Justice Joyce Abdulmaleek of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, on Thursday adjourned till Dec. 6 hearing on the plea bargain...
  9. Mixed reactions trail decision to avoid plea-bargain with treasury looters Lawyers yesterday expressed mixed feelings  at the Federal Government’s decision not to consider plea-bargain being contemplated by treasury looters and...
  10. Suspect involved in N8 billion currency scam seeks plea bargain “It is my own view that the issue of plea bargaining is solely an affair of the fourth defendant and...

< YOHAIG home