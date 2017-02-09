Samuel Idhiarhi The Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 (hereinafter simply ‘the ACJA’) was signed into law on May 14, 2015. Some of the innovative provisions in the ACJA include the provisions on plea bargaining in section 270 of the Act. The history of the application of plea bargaining in Nigeria started with the trials […]

The post Practice and procedure of plea bargain under ACJ Act appeared first on Punch Newspapers.