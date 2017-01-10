President sacks aviation agencies’ heads, appoints Akinkuotu, others

Posted January 10, 2017 6:26 am by Comments

Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday sacked the heads of four aviation agencies and promptly appointed their replacements. The agencies affected include the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, Nigerian Meteorological Agency, Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, and the Accident Investigation Bureau. A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Sabiu […]

The post President sacks aviation agencies’ heads, appoints Akinkuotu, others appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nigerian Govt. Sacks 20 More Heads Of Parastatals, Agencies The Nigerian government has disengaged 20 more heads of federal parastatals and agencies. Their disengagement was contained in a statement...
  2. Buhari sacks heads of Nigerian aviation agencies The president appointed new heads for the four agencies. The post Buhari sacks heads of Nigerian aviation agencies appeared first...
  3. Update: Buhari sacks heads of 26 government agencies President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday approved the immediate disengagement of 26 chief executive officers of some government parastatals, agencies and...
  4. BREAKING: FG appoints new heads for NAN, NTA, others The Federal Government has appointed new heads for the six information-related agencies under the Ministry of Information. Respected journalist, Bayo...
  5. Buhari approves 13 new heads for federal government agencies President Muhammadu Buhari has approved new appointments in 13 Federal Government agencies, the office of the Secretary to the Government...
  6. Tambuwal appoints nine heads for Sokoto agencies Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has approved the posting of eight Directors-General and one Managing Director of the state...
  7. Fola Akinkuotu appointed as Aero CEO Olawunmi Ojo The Receiver Manager, Mr. Adeniyi Adegbonmire, has appointed Capt. Fola Akinkuotu as substantive CEO for Aero Contractors. Akinkuotu’s...
  8. ICAO audit: Aviation agencies struggle to beat deadline Ahead of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) audit next month in the country, Aviation agencies are working tirelessly to...
  9. Buhari sacks heads of 17 education agencies, names Ishaq Oloyede, 16 others as replacements Four chief executives retain their job The post Buhari sacks heads of 17 education agencies, names Ishaq Oloyede, 16 others...
  10. Sacked executives: Mixed grill for agencies’ websites The sacking of some chief executives and heads of parastatals and agencies of the Federal Government has attracted attention to...

< YOHAIG home