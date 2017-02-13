Pro-Buhari rallies to hit four cities this week

Posted February 13, 2017

John Alechenu, Abuja A coalition of pro-Buhari organisations under the aegis of Citizens Support for Good Governance in Nigeria is mobilising to hold rallies tagged, “I Support President Buhari” across four Nigerian cities this week. The rallies are to hold simultaneously in Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Kaduna. The organisers of the event argue that the […]

