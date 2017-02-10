Fidelis Soriwei, Olalekan Adetayo and Leke Baiyewu The Nigeria Labour Congress, the Trade Union Congress and civil society organisations on Thursday organised a mass rally to protest what they called lack of good governance and scourge of corruption in the country. The protesters, under the auspices of the IStandWithNigeria group, visited the National Assembly where […]

The post Protest: Labour leaders storm Villa, want looters’ arms amputated appeared first on Punch Newspapers.