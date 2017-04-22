PVC distribution in Lagos begins April 29 –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission will begin distribution of Permanent Voter Cards in Lagos State on April 29, the spokesman of the electoral body in the state, Mr Femi Akinbiyi, said on Saturday.

Akinbiyi, the Head of Publicity and Protocol of INEC in the state, said in a statement that the step was important, especially in preparation for the July 22 local government elections in the state.

He said: “INEC will, as from Saturday, April 29 begin distribution of Permanent Voter Card in all the 245 Registration Areas in the state.

“This is purely for the purpose of the local government elections coming up soonest in the state.

“The exercise is for those that have registered before but had not collected their PVCs. It will last for five Saturdays starting from Saturday, April 29 to Saturday, May 27.”

According to him, any eligible resident who is in doubt of the Registration Area of the Polling Unit he or she registered can contact the Electoral Officer for the local government.

The spokesman, also said: “The nationwide Continuous Voter’s Registration (CVR) exercise will commence throughout the state as from April 27 and remains continuous all the year round.