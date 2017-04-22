PVC distribution in Lagos begins April 29 –INEC

Posted April 22, 2017 6:26 pm by Comments

The Independent National Electoral Commission will begin distribution of Permanent Voter Cards in Lagos State on April 29, the spokesman of the electoral body in the state, Mr Femi Akinbiyi, said on Saturday.

Akinbiyi, the Head of Publicity and Protocol of INEC in the state, said in a statement that the step was important, especially in preparation for the July 22 local government elections in the state.

He said: “INEC will, as from Saturday, April 29 begin distribution of Permanent Voter Card in all the 245 Registration Areas in the state.

Winasbet.com

“This is purely for the purpose of the local government elections coming up soonest in the state.

“The exercise is for those that have registered before but had not collected their PVCs. It will last for five Saturdays starting from Saturday, April 29 to Saturday, May 27.”

According to him, any eligible resident who is in doubt of the Registration Area of the Polling Unit he or she registered can contact the Electoral Officer for the local government.

The spokesman, also said: “The nationwide Continuous Voter’s Registration (CVR) exercise will commence throughout the state as from April 27 and remains continuous all the year round.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. INEC begins nationwide voter registration April 27 The Independent National Electoral Commission says it will commence a nationwide continuous voter registration on April 27 across the 774...
  2. INEC maintains April date for continuous voter’s registration The Independent National Electoral Commission says it has not changed its proposed April date for the commencement of its Continuous...
  3. Polls: Security beefed up at INEC Lagos office Ahead of Saturday’s presidential election, security has been beefed up at the Lagos State Office of the Independent National Electoral Commission...
  4. INEC to engage more than 33,860 ad-hoc workers in Lagos Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday said it would engage no fewer than 33,860 ad-hoc staff in Lagos State for...
  5. Kogi: INEC begins  distribution of PVCs to voters The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the distribution of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to newly registered voters in...
  6. INEC begins voter registration in Abuja next month The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will commencement the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise for the Federal Capital Territory in...
  7. INEC to commence continuous voters’ registration April 27 INDEPENDENT National Electoral Commission, INEC, is set to commence the exercise for the Continuous Voters’ Registration, CVR, on Thursday April...
  8. INEC Begins Distribution Of Non-Sensitive Materials In Kaduna The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced distribution of non-sensitive materials for the February 14 polls across the 23...
  9. INEC commences distribution of PVCs in Zamfara The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Friday that it had started issuing Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to all...
  10. Continuous Voter Registration begins April, Yakubu assures The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has reaffirmed that Continuous Voter Registration would begin across the...

< YOHAIG home