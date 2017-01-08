Queen Elizabeth II well enough to attend church again

Posted January 8, 2017 7:26 pm by Comments

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has recovered enough from a heavy cold that prevented her from making public appearances for more than two weeks, according to a report. The report stated that the queen was able to attend church again on Sunday. The 90-year-old monarch attended the service at St Mary Magdalene in the grounds of […]

The post Queen Elizabeth II well enough to attend church again appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth misses church again due to heavy cold Queen Elizabeth II: not celebrating big Britain’s Queen Elizabeth missed a New Year’s Day church service on Sunday due to...
  2. Queen May Be Too Ill To Attend Church On New Year’s Day, With Decision Expected This Morning The Queen may miss the annual New Year’s Day church service at Sandringham, with a decision expected to be taken...
  3. The Queen Misses New Year’s Day Church Service The Queen today missed a New Year’s Day church service because of a lingering heavy cold.She and the Duke of...
  4. Queen Elizabeth II to become UK’s longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II is set to become Britain’s longest-reigning monarch next month, surpassing the record of her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria...
  5. Queen Elizabeth to become Britain’s longest serving monarch Anti-monarchist group, Republic, said the Queen’s long reign was a reason for reform not celebration. The post Queen Elizabeth to...
  6. Queen of England, Buhari expected to attend  Ooni’ coronation  Femi Makinde, Osogbo Her Majesty the Queen of England Elizabeth Alexandra; President Muhammadu Buhari his vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (...
  7. Range Rover customises convertible SUV for Queen Elizabeth British carmaker, Jaguar Land Rover, on Thursday unveiled a brand new convertible Range Rover it customised for the Queen of...
  8. Not all of us can do great things but … – Queen Elizabeth Queen Elizabeth II hailed inspirational unsung heroes in her Christmas Day broadcast to the Commonwealth on Sunday, as a heavy...
  9. PHOTOS: New UK PM meets, kneels for Queen Elizabeth II Theresa May took over as Britain’s new prime minister on Wednesday, promising a “bold, new, positive role” for the country...
  10. 4 Nigerian Youth, Others Honoured at “Queens Young Leader Awards” Event | Queen Elizabeth, David Beckham & More Attend – PHOTOS The Queen of England on Monday honoured 4 Nigerians at the inaugural Queens Young Leaders Awards event. Honorees also emerged...

< YOHAIG home