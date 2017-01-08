Queen Elizabeth II well enough to attend church again
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has recovered enough from a heavy cold that prevented her from making public appearances for more than two weeks, according to a report. The report stated that the queen was able to attend church again on Sunday. The 90-year-old monarch attended the service at St Mary Magdalene in the grounds of […]
The post Queen Elizabeth II well enough to attend church again appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
What do you think?