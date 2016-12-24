Queen Elizabeth’s eldest granddaughter loses baby

Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest granddaughter has lost her baby, a spokeswoman for Zara and Mike Tindall said Saturday. The couple had announced on November 30 that they were expecting their second child. The baby would have been 18th in line to the British throne and the 90-year-old monarch’s sixth great-grandchild. “Very sadly, Zara and Mike […]

The post Queen Elizabeth’s eldest granddaughter loses baby appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

