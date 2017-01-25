Rangers FC to produce bread, other confectioneries

Posted January 25, 2017 8:26 am by Comments

Rangers International FC, Enugu has revealed that it will start rolling out its branded bread called “Rangers Bread’’ and other flour confectionery products in Enugu metropolis. Rangers’ Marketing Manager, Ignatius Okafor,said in Enugu that the move was meant to shoring-up the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the club to prosecute a successful 2016/2017 football season. He […]

The post Rangers FC to produce bread, other confectioneries appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Enugu Rangers to commence pre-season on Friday Nigeria Professional Football League champions Enugu Rangers will begin pre-season exercise ahead of the defence of their title on Friday....
  2. Enugu Rangers begin final preparation ahead NPFL new season Nigeria Professional Football League champions Enugu Rangers have resumed camping for the final part of their preparation ahead of the...
  3. Rangers to offload players after pre-season camp Rangers were winners of the Nigerian league in the just ended season. The post Rangers to offload players after pre-season...
  4. Ex-Rangers celebrate club’s victory in U.S. Rangers beat El Kanemi warriors on Sunday to be champions. The post Ex-Rangers celebrate club’s victory in U.S. appeared first...
  5. Enugu Rangers Win First Football League Title In 32 Years Enugu Rangers have won the Nigeria Professional Football League for the first time in 32 years. The flying antelopes on...
  6. CAF Champions League: Rangers intensify talks with Air Peace The management of Rangers International F.C., Enugu, has intensified talks with Air Peace to meet its transportation demand for the...
  7. Rangers striking problems worry Chukwu Rangers Technical Director Christian Chukwu has expressed concern over the Premier League champions’ striking problems, the News Agency of Nigeria...
  8. Nigeria League: Enugu Rangers to begin title defence against Abia Warriors Enyimba will start the season with a match against Sunshine Stars. The post Nigeria League: Enugu Rangers to begin title...
  9. Enugu Rangers grabbed their first win of the season, Plateau maintain perfect NPFL Start Enugu Rangers 1-0 El-Kanemi Warriors Enugu Rangers grabbed their first victory of the season hitting visiting El-Kanemi Warriors 1-0 at...
  10. See What Kelechi Iheanacho’s Best Friend Donated To Enugu Rangers Enugu State Indigene based in the United Kingdom (UK) and the Manager/best friend to Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City striker), Kingsley...

< YOHAIG home