Rangers International FC, Enugu has revealed that it will start rolling out its branded bread called “Rangers Bread’’ and other flour confectionery products in Enugu metropolis. Rangers’ Marketing Manager, Ignatius Okafor,said in Enugu that the move was meant to shoring-up the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the club to prosecute a successful 2016/2017 football season. He […]

The post Rangers FC to produce bread, other confectioneries appeared first on Punch Newspapers.