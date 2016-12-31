Foster Chime, Rangers Media Director, has confirmed that players and officials of the club have received Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s largesse for emerging the champions of the 2015/2016 Nigerian Professional Football League season. Ugwuanyi had at a reception for the club organised by the Enugu State Government presented a cheque of N41.5 million to the NPFL champions. The NPFL […]

The post Rangers players, officials receive governor’s N41.5m largesse appeared first on Punch Newspapers.