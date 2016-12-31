Rangers players, officials receive governor’s N41.5m largesse
Foster Chime, Rangers Media Director, has confirmed that players and officials of the club have received Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s largesse for emerging the champions of the 2015/2016 Nigerian Professional Football League season. Ugwuanyi had at a reception for the club organised by the Enugu State Government presented a cheque of N41.5 million to the NPFL champions. The NPFL […]
