Re-nominate Magu as EFCC chairman, SERAP tells FG

Posted March 16, 2017 12:26 pm by Comments (1)

Adelani Adepegba, Abuja

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has described as invalid, the confirmation processes leading to the rejection of Ibrahim Magu as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

It asked the Federal Government to take reasonable measures to re-nominate him for confirmation.

Winasbet.com

“We also urge the Senate to carry out its duty to confirm Magu in line with constitutional and international requirements and without any political or ulterior considerations whatsoever,” SERAP said in a statement on Thursday by its executive director, Adetokunbo Mumuni.

The senate had for the second time rejected Magu as the EFCC boss after a confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

But SERAP said the rejection of Magu by the Senate on the basis of the two conflicting security reports on him, is a slap on Nigerians, the victims of corruption.

It asked the Senate to explain to Nigerians why it failed to invite the Department of State Services to clarify the two contradictory reports on Magu.

The group wondered why the senate chose to accept the least favourable of the report to reject Magu.

“The Senate must come clean and explain to Nigerians why it failed to invite the DSS to clarify its two reports or invite someone from the presidency to explain why Magu was re-nominated, and in fact to justify why it sent two reports in the first place,” it insisted.

SERAP said, “The rejection of Magu as Chairman of the EFCC by the Senate of Nigeria on the pretext of conflicting and inconsistent reports on him by the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, is a slap in the face of Nigerians who are victims of grand corruption.

“The entire process for the submission of Magu’s name for confirmation by the Senate, and the purported confirmation hearing by the Senate is utterly unsatisfactory.

“While it is true that the Senate has the right to either reject or accept the nomination of Magu as the Chairman of the EFCC, it has a constitutional duty to act reasonably, logically, and rationally.”

SERAP contended that the Senate ought to have critically engaged with the two reports by the DSS and provide Magu with a meaningful opportunity to be heard.

The statement added, “Rather than working together to promote and enhance the independence, integrity and effectiveness of the EFCC, both the presidency and the Senate would seem to have failed to pursue this legitimate governmental purpose and international requirement, and implicitly, constitutional measure.”

The group urged the President to demonstrate a genuine political will to fight corruption by urgently resolving the contradictions and inconsistencies in his presentation of Magu for confirmation by the Senate.

One response to Re-nominate Magu as EFCC chairman, SERAP tells FG

  1. Ogbonnia ljeomanta March 16th, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Magu should be confirm with immediate effect by the senate to avoid danger.

    Reply

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. SERAP slams President, Senate over Magu’s rejection Ramon Oladimeji A rights advocacy group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, has described as illogical, the manner in which the...
  2. Why Senate’s confirmation process on Magu is constitutionally invalid—SERAP Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has questioned the “constitutional validity of the nomination and confirmation processes leading to the...
  3. SERAP Questions The Constitutionality Of Senate’s Action On Magu The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has questioned the “constitutional validity of the nomination and confirmation processes leading to...
  4. SERAP Drags Senate To UN Over Magu’s Rejection The Socio-Economic Rights And Accountability (SERAP), has dragged the Nigerian Senate before the United Nations over its rejection of Ibrahim...
  5. WHY MAGU CAN’T BE EFCC CHAIRMAN — SENATE The Senate yesterday refused to confirm Ibrahim Magu as substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, upon...
  6. Senate Officially Confirms Rejecting Magu As EFCC Boss The Nigerian Senate has confirmed that it rejected acting chairman of the Economic and Financial CrimesCommission (EFCC). Senate has confirmed...
  7. Buhari can’t nominate Magu again, says Ozekhome Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja Human rights lawyer, Mr. Mike Ozekhome (SAN), says it will be morally inexplicable for President Muhammadu Buhari...
  8. Senate Insists Magu Cannot Be EFCC Chairman The Nigerian Senate has maintained its position that it has rejected the confirmation of Mr Ibrahim Magu, as the Chairman...
  9. Femi Falana Condemns Senates Rejection Of Magu As EFCC Chairman A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Femi Falana, has criticised the Senate’s rejection of Mr Ibrahim Magu as the Chairman of the...
  10. SERAP takes Senate to UN over Magu  The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has petitioned the  United Nations (UN) over alleged intimidation, harassment and unfair treatment...

< YOHAIG home