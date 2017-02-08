Recession will soon become history, says Osinbajo

Posted February 8, 2017 6:26 am by Comments

Akinpelu Dada and Olusola Fabiyi The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has assured Nigerians that the current economic recession will soon become history. He said in a statement on Tuesday, “With complete focus on improving the economy every day, the recession will soon be history.” While referring to Monday’s protests in different parts of the […]

The post Recession will soon become history, says Osinbajo appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

