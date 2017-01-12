Sesan Olufowobi The Lagos State Government on Wednesday asked residents of the state not to rent or live in buildings that did not have the approval of the state government. The General Manager of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, LASPPPA, Mr. Remi Oni-Orisan, stated this during the monitoring of structures in the Alimosho […]

The post Reject buildings without approval, LASG tells tenants appeared first on Punch Newspapers.