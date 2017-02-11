A group, Ndigbo Unity Forum (NUF), has urged the new Ohanaeze leadership to remain apolitical in its approach to unity and socio-economic development of Igbo land. The President of the group, Comrade Augustine Chukwudum, gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Enugu. Chukwudum noted that the enormous task […]

The post Remain apolitical, group tells new Ohanaeze leaders appeared first on Punch Newspapers.