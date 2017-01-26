Renown Nigerian author Buchi Emecheta, 72, is dead. According to reports, Emecheta died yesterday in London. The celebrated writer has published over 20 books, including Second-Class Citizen, The Bride Price , The Slave Girl and The Joys of Motherhood. Emecheta once described her stories as “stories of the world…[where]… women face the universal problems of poverty and oppression, […]

The post Renown author Buchi Emecheta dies at 72 appeared first on Punch Newspapers.