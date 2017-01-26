Renown author Buchi Emecheta dies at 72
Renown Nigerian author Buchi Emecheta, 72, is dead. According to reports, Emecheta died yesterday in London. The celebrated writer has published over 20 books, including Second-Class Citizen, The Bride Price , The Slave Girl and The Joys of Motherhood. Emecheta once described her stories as “stories of the world…[where]… women face the universal problems of poverty and oppression, […]
