Renown author Buchi Emecheta dies at 72

Renown Nigerian author Buchi Emecheta, 72, is dead. According to reports, Emecheta died yesterday in London. The celebrated writer has published over  20 books, including Second-Class Citizen, The Bride Price , The Slave Girl and The Joys of Motherhood. Emecheta once described her stories as “stories of the world…[where]… women face the universal problems of poverty and oppression, […]

