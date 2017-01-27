Reps threaten to arrest CBN gov, AGF over oil bloc sale

The House of Representatives has threatened to issue warrant of arrest on the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, and the Accountant-General of the Federation, Mr Ahmed Idris, over oil licenses. According to the House, the threat is in respect of the sale of Oil Prospecting Licenses (OPLs) and Oil Mining Leases […]

