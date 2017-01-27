Reps threaten to arrest CBN gov, AGF over oil bloc sale

Posted January 27, 2017 5:26 pm by Comments

The House of Representatives has threatened to issue warrant of arrest on the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, and the Accountant-General of the Federation, Mr Ahmed Idris, over oil licenses. According to the House, the threat is in respect of the sale of Oil Prospecting Licenses (OPLs) and Oil Mining Leases […]

The post Reps threaten to arrest CBN gov, AGF over oil bloc sale appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Reps Threaten to Issue warrant of Arrest to the Attorney General of the Federation The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami, might be in serious trouble as the House...
  2. Non-remittance of revenue: Reps threaten to arrest EFCC boss he House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee, investigating alleged fraudulent practices in the collection and management of non-oil revenue remittances by...
  3. Judge’s arrest: Reps threaten Malami with warrant of arrest …As ICPC backs DSS   The House of Representatives has threatened to issue bench warrant of arrest against the Minister...
  4. Reason Why we are probing sale of power assets —Reps The House of Representatives, on Thursday, gave an insight into why it was embarking on probe of the sale of...
  5. Reps clear BPE over sale of Nitel, Mtel THE House of Representatives yesterday gave the Bureau of Public Enterprises ,BPE a clean bill of health over the sale...
  6. Reps resolve to probe Jonathan on sale of power assets THE House of Representatives Tuesrday resolved to probe the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan on the sale of power...
  7. Reps To Investigate Award Of Oil Prospecting License The House of Representatives in Nigeria says it will set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate alleged corruption and breach...
  8. Allocation of oil blocs to local indigenes will end Niger Delta crises – Reps The House of Representatives’ Ad hoc Committee responsible for investigating Holders of Oil Mining Leases and Oil Prospecting Licenses in...
  9. Reps probe AMCON over alleged sale of tank farms THE House of Representatives Tuesday moved to probe the Assets Management Company of Nigeria ,AMCON, over alleged under-valuation of some...
  10. Reps threaten to order arrest of Nigeria police chief Lawmakers said the police diverted some appropriated funds. The post Reps threaten to order arrest of Nigeria police chief appeared...

< YOHAIG home