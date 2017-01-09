Reps will subject budget to thorough scrutiny –Gbajabiamila

Posted January 9, 2017 12:26 am by Comments

John Ameh, Abuja The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, said on Sunday that lawmakers would not overlook thoroughness just because they must pass the 2017 budget in time for the executive to implement. He told The PUNCH that the budget would be a key item for debate as members prepared […]

The post Reps will subject budget to thorough scrutiny –Gbajabiamila appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. 2016 budget should be based on non-oil revenue – Gbajabiamila John Ameh, Sunday Aborishade and Ifeanyi Onuba The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, has suggested...
  2. Budget: Buhari arrives N’Assembly as Reps debate Dogara’s birthday John Ameh Tuesday’s presentation of the 2016 budget estimates to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari did not go...
  3. Reps reviewing electricity tariffs’ increase – Gbajabiamila Toluwani Eniola The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the legislature is reviewing the...
  4. PDP Reps query N4bn budget for Villa clinic John Ameh   The House of Representatives was divided along political party lines on Thursday as the debate on the...
  5. N6tn budget not on Reps’ agenda as House resumes John Ameh The 2016 budget is not on the agenda of the House of Representatives as lawmakers reconvene this week...
  6. Budget: Senate, Reps, Buhari may clash over $38 benchmark John Ameh, Sunday Aborisade and Ifeanyi Onuba There are strong indications that the House of Representatives, the Senate and the...
  7. Budget Implementation Will Be A Major Focus – Gbajabiamila The majority leader of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila says a 100 per cent budget implementation will be...
  8. Senators, Reps kick against budget slash Members of the National Assembly are unhappy with the cuts in allocations to their operations and that of the judiciary...
  9. NASS budget process to be available for scrutiny – Saraki Senate president, Bukola Saraki, on Monday said the National Assembly is at the final stage of releasing its budget process...
  10. We won’t alter N6.07tn budget size, say Reps John Ameh, Abuja The House of Representatives maintained on Sunday that the N6.07tn proposed as the total size of the...

< YOHAIG home