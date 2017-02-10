‘Residents illegally tapping water from Kaduna refinery’

Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja  Residents of some communities in Kaduna are illegally tapping raw water from the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation. According to the NNPC, the KRPC is losing an average of N2.2bn annually as a result of the illegal tapping of its raw water pipeline […]

