Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja Residents of some communities in Kaduna are illegally tapping raw water from the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation. According to the NNPC, the KRPC is losing an average of N2.2bn annually as a result of the illegal tapping of its raw water pipeline […]

The post ‘Residents illegally tapping water from Kaduna refinery’ appeared first on Punch Newspapers.