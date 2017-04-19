Ritual killers murder monarch’s daughter

Posted April 19, 2017 3:26 am by Comments

Adelani Adepegba, Abuja

The daughter of a traditional ruler in Dass Local Government Area in Bauchi State has been murdered by suspected ritual killers.

Her assailants also gouged out her eyes and dumped her body in an uncompleted building.

Winasbet.com

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday when the girl was returning from Musa Bunu Primary School, Bayan Fada.

The corpse of the girl, whose name could not be immediately ascertained, has been reportedly buried according to Islamic rites.

Northern City News learnt on Tuesday that the police had commenced investigation into the incident.

The Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the murder of the girl but declined to provide details, saying the Commissioner of Police would address the press on the issue on Wednesday (today).

“The Bauchi State Commissioner of Police will address the issue (the killing of the girl) and other matters on Wednesday; so, I can’t give you any information on the incident now,” he said on the telephone.

Copyright PUNCH.               
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com

 

 

 

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Man impregnates daughter, dumps baby in well ARMSTRONG BAKAM A 55-year-old man in Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State has been arrested along with his 20-year-old...
  2. Police in Bauchi Arrest Man Hired for N50,000 to Commit Murder The Bauchi State Police Command said it had on Saturday, apprehended a 40 year-old man who was allegedly hired for...
  3. Police uncover ritual killers’ den in Ogun …arrest five over mutilated Poly student Men and officers of Ogun State police command have discovered a shrine in Eposo-...
  4. Police arrest NDLEA official, three others for attempted murder ARMSTRONG BAKAM, Bauchi The Police in Bauchi have arrested a staff of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gombe...
  5. IGP moves to arrest killers of Plateau monarch Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, acting Inspector General of Police The acting Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has directed the Deputy-Inspector-General of...
  6. Police Arrest Syndicate Behind Murder Of Bauchi State Blogger See earlier thread: http://www.nairaland.com/search?q=ABDULHAKEEM+BAUCHIN+BAUCHI&search=Search As shared by Aminun Bauchin Bauchi … Mashaa Allahu lakoata illabillahi.ARREST OF A SYNDICATE BEHIND THE...
  7. Man 46 Admits Raping Minor for Ritual Purpose Femi Adi A 46 years old man has admitted to the allegation of raping an eleven year girl for ritual...
  8. Police investigate murder of daughter of Bauchi Central Mosque Chief Imam The Police in Bauchi have commenced investigations into the alleged poisoning to death of Hajara Ahmed, the daughter of the...
  9. Woman killed by suspected ritual killers on her farm in Delta A woman identified as Atisin Opviarho was reportedly murdered in her farm in Okwagbe community in the Ughelli South area...
  10. Man, 38, rapes 10-year-old neighbours daughter Simon Utebor, Yenagoa The authorities of the Bayelsa State Police Command have confirmed the arrest of a 38-year-old man, Ukegbu...

< YOHAIG home