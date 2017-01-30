Rivers lures cultists, militants with jobs

RIVERS State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has said his administration will create jobs for repentant cultists and militants, who accepted the state government’s amnesty programme. Wike also said the state government would protect all repentant cultists and militants as long as they become law-abiding citizens. The governor made the pledge on Saturday while inaugurating the […]

