Rivers rerun: Fayose accuses DSS of leaking phone conversation with Wike

Posted December 30, 2016 5:26 am by Comments

Kamarudeen Ogundele, Chukwudi Akasike, Adelani Adepegba and Olaleye Aluko The police panel, probing the violence that rocked the December 10, 2016, legislative rerun in Rivers State, may treat the telephone conversation between Governor Nyesom Wike and his Ekiti State counterpart, Ayodele Fayose, as an additional exhibit in the investigation. It was gathered on Thursday in […]

The post Rivers rerun: Fayose accuses DSS of leaking phone conversation with Wike appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Nairabet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Audio Leak: Govs Wike And Fayose Mock Army Over Rivers Rerun – Sahara Reporters SaharaReporters has obtained an exclusive audio of a telephone conversation between Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and his counterpart...
  2. Rivers Re-run: Fayose Claims Plans Are On To Arrest Wike The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, on Tuesday raised an alarm over alleged plot to arrest his counterpart in Rivers...
  3. Rivers rerun: Wike, Ganduje in war of words Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Ahead of the December 10 rerun National Assembly elections in Rivers State, the Kano State Governor, Alhaji...
  4. Wike’s CSO: FG planning to subvert the will of Rivers people – Fayose Governor Ayodele Fayose Ekiti State has condemned the removal of the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the Rivers State Governor,...
  5. Rivers Rerun: APC Accuses Wike Of Stockpiling Arms The All Progressives Congress, (APC), has raised alarm over alleged stockpiling of arms and ammunition by the Rivers state government, led...
  6. Rivers rerun: Police have removed my CSO – Wike Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt AHEAD of the legislative rerun in the Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike, has raised the alarm...
  7. Amaechi, Wike clash over Rivers rerun elections The Minister of Transportation and former Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, said on Saturday that he was ready...
  8. Rivers rerun: Wike’s life under threat, Fayose alleges • There’s arms build-up –APC From Tony John, Port Harcourt, Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti and Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Ekiti State Governor,...
  9. Rivers rerun: Wike’s allegations endanger our workers’ lives –INEC Fidelis Soriwei and Olalekan Adetayo Ahead of the December 10, 2016 National Assembly rerun election in Rivers State, the Independent...
  10. Security agencies plotted violence during Rivers rerun –Wike Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt The RIVERS State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday said that the violence that marred the...

< YOHAIG home