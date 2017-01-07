Rivers rerun: PDP demands reinstatement of dismissed policemen

Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja The national caretaker committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has called for the reinstatement of the six policemen who were dismissed on Friday over their alleged unethical behaviour during the December 10 legislative rerun election in Rivers State. Until their sacking, the policemen were attached to the Governor of Rivers State, Mr.  […]

