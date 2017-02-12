Rivers rerun: Police panel hunts for N238m bribe cash balance

Fidelis Soriwei and Adelani Adepegba The police panel, which investigated the violence that characterised the December 10, 2016, legislative rerun polls in Rivers State, has intensified its efforts to recover the balance of the N350m bribe, which the panel alleged was given to officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission. The committee alleged that the […]

