Rivers task force shuts three firms over pollution
Chukwudi Akasike A task force set up by the Rivers State Government to end an ongoing life-threatening pollution in some parts of the state has shut three companies for their alleged involvement in the spread of soot, a dangerous substance that has enveloped Rivers. The team identified the erring firms as Chinese Government Company, H&H […]
