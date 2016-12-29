Road accident kills two in Ondo, residents protest

Peter Dada, Akure Residents of Odigbo town, the headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Areas of Ondo State blocked the Ondo-Ore Expressway on Wednesday evening following the killing of two members of the community by an alleged speeding vehicle. It was learnt that the vehicle, a Land Rover Jeep, with registration number FEA 162 AA, allegedly […]

