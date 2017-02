Arturo Vidal and Arjen Robben netted last-minute goals in Bayern Munich’s 2-0 win at Ingolstadt on Saturday to open a seven-point lead as their main Bundesliga rivals all lost. Bayern, who host Arsenal on Wednesday in the Champions League last 16 first leg, broke the deadlock when Vidal ghosted in behind the Ingolstadt defence and […]

The post Robben, Vidal put Bayern seven clear appeared first on Punch Newspapers.