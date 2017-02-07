Russia will miss August’s World Athletics Championships in London after their doping ban was extended on Monday, world governing body president Sebastian Coe said. Coe said Russia, whose 15-month ban from athletics was prolonged at the IAAF’s Council meeting in Cap d’Ail near Monaco, could not be reintegrated into the sport before November. Double Olympic […]

The post Russia banned from London World Championships – IAAF appeared first on Punch Newspapers.