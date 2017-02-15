Rwanda shorlist Siasia, seven Europeans, reject Unuanel

Festus Abu Samson Siasia is one of the select few being considered for the vacant  Rwandan national team job. Siasia, alongside his compatriot Samson  Unuanel, 47 Europeans, three Algerians and one American    were last week  confirmed by the Rwanda Football Federation to have applied for  the position, which became vacant following the sacking of Irishman  […]

