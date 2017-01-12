SaharaReporters founder, Sowore, arrested in Lagos

Samson Folarin  The Lagos State Police Command has arrested Omoyele Sowore, founder of New York, United States-based online medium, SaharaReporters, over a petition by a magazine publisher, Lekan Fatodu. Sowore was reportedly arrested on Wednesday after he was confronted by Fatodu on Isaac John Street, Ikeja. The PUNCH learnt that he was first taken to […]

