Injured West Ham United striker Diafra Sakho is facing a two-month lay-off, ruling the Senegal international out of the Africa Cup of Nations, Hammers’ manager Slaven Bilic revealed on Thursday, AFP reports. Bilic said, “He had a back operation and he’s going to be out for six to eight weeks. Of course it will rule […]

