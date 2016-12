Idris Adesina The national beach soccer team are heading for a showdown with the Nigeria Football Federation after the NFF alletgedly shortchanged them at the end of the Lagos 2016 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations. Nigeria lost 8-4 to Senegal in the final of the December 13-18 tournament at the Atlantic City in Lagos. […]

