Saraki inaugurates made-in-Nigeria contest
The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has inaugurated a contest to promote made-in-Nigeria products. The contest scheduled to run for three months is aimed at showcasing the process and raw materials used in producing locally made goods. In a statement personally signed by Saraki, he said the contest would identify the good products that could […]
