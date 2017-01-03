Saraki inaugurates made-in-Nigeria contest

Posted January 3, 2017 3:26 am by Comments

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has inaugurated a contest to promote made-in-Nigeria products. The contest scheduled to run for three months is aimed at showcasing the process and raw materials used in producing locally made goods. In a statement personally signed by Saraki, he said the contest would identify the good products that could […]

The post Saraki inaugurates made-in-Nigeria contest appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Senate President Bukola Saraki launches made-in-Nigeria contest The President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki has launched a contest to promote made in Nigeria products. The...
  2. Saraki canvasses support for made-in-Nigeria products Sunday Aborisade, Abuja Senate President, Bukola Saraki, said on Friday, that Nigeria can only grow its economy if citizens patronise...
  3. Jigawa inaugurates 12-man consumer protection committee Jigawa State Government has constituted a 12-member Consumer Protection Committee that will monitor the prices of foodstuffs and goods across...
  4. Saraki inaugurates Rivers senators, Senate adjourns to January 10 Leke Baiyewu, Abuja The three senators elected last Saturday in the Rivers rerun polls have joined their colleagues in the...
  5. Nigerian doctor inaugurates novel breathing device Bukola Adebayo A Nigeria-trained doctor, Dayo Olakulehin, has inaugurated a portable ventilation device called D-Box. Olakulehin, who spoke at the...
  6. Accounting firm inaugurates new office complex Oluwadamilola Taiwo BBC Professionals, an indigenous accounting firm, has inaugurated its new ultra-modern office complex called the Charter House. The...
  7. [PHOTOS] Saraki visits ‘Made in Aba’ trade fair, hails Nigerian products Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has promised that the National Assembly would support Nigerian manufacturers by making policies that encourage more...
  8. Saraki To Launch Made In Nigeria Challenge In January Saraki To Launch Made in Nigeria Challenge in January In his continued quest to provide a platform for the promotion...
  9. CBN forex policy irreversible — Saraki The Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, on Saturday, ruled out the possibility of reversing the policy of the Central Bank...
  10. Osinbajo Inaugurates Committee On Nigeria’s Railway Concession The Nigerian government has inaugurated a ‘Steering Committee’ that will handle the concession of the eastern and western lines of...

< YOHAIG home