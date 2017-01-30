Schools to teach maths, science in indigenous languages —Onu

Ihuoma Chiedozie, Enugu The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has said plans are underway to ensure that primary schools in the country teach mathematics and science subjects in indigenous languages. The plan is meant to encourage the application of science and technology in the country, Onu said. The minister stated this while […]

The post Schools to teach maths, science in indigenous languages —Onu appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

