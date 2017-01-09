Scores killed as B’Haram attacks troops in Yobe

Olaleye Aluko, Abuja A yet-to-be-ascertained number of soldiers were said to have been killed after Boko Haram insurgents attacked an Army brigade in Buni Yadi, Damaturu, Yobe State, on Saturday evening. Our correspondent learnt that the attack, which was on the 27 Brigade, occurred around 6pm, during which there was a fierce exchange of gunfire. […]

