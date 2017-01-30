S/East lawmakers differ on Obasanjo’s call for Igbo presidency

Posted January 30, 2017 1:26 am by Comments

John Ameh and Ihuoma Chiedozie The recent call by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that the Igbo should produce the next President of the country in 2019 remained topical on Sunday in Abuja as senior Igbo members of the National Assembly differed on the issue. The former President had made the call in his Abeokuta hilltop […]

The post S/East lawmakers differ on Obasanjo’s call for Igbo presidency appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. S’East should have a go at Nigeria’s Presidency, says Obasanjo Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday gave a tacit nod for the South-East geopolitical zone to produce...
  2. Enugu APC rejects Obasanjo’s call for an Igbo President in 2019 Ihuoma Chiedozie, Enugu The Enugu State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress on Sunday rejected former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s suggestion...
  3. ?Igbo presidency: Former presidential candidate, Onovo hails Obasanjo The 2015 Presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP), Chief Martin Onovo, has commended ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s call for...
  4. Why I want Igbos to contest for presidency in 2019 – Obasanjo Former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has urged Igbos to contest for the presidency in 2019. He stated this when...
  5. Senator Melaye Accuses Obasanjo Of Exposing Lawmakers To Corruption A letter written to the leadership of the National Assembly by a former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, is raising dust in...
  6. PDP against Igbo presidency – APC group THE Buhari South East Youth Movement [BSEYM] has accused the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] of working against the...
  7. Presidency: Okorocha Kicks Against Igbo Presidency Based On Zoning Imo State Governor, Chief Rochas Okorocha For the first time in the agitation for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction,...
  8. Amnesty’s report: S’East Senators call for probe of military’s massacre of Igbo youths Echoes of the gory details contained in the report of Amnesty International of about 150 defenceless pro-Biafran youths allegedly massacred...
  9. Invest more in South East, Ohanaeze tells Igbo The President of Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo, in Abuja, Mazi Odozi Elijah Nwodozi, has hailed the Igbo people (Ndi-Igbo) for their contributions...
  10. Saraki takes battle to Obasanjo’s Hilltop Mansion Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki and others, Friday, were reported to be in a closed-door...

< YOHAIG home